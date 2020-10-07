Photo Of Patrick Mahomes, Stephon Gilmore Closely Chatting Has People Freaking Out

Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Mahomes chatting closely Monday night was innocuous enough. But now, it’s concerning some folks.

Gilmore reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, just one day after the New England Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The star cornerback reportedly was in close contact with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday. But, obviously, Gilmore had returned a negative test before traveling with the team to Kansas City.

So, knowing now what we do about Gilmore, some are a little worried about a photo ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio shared Wednesday.

Is it time to mandate face shields in the helmets of NFL players? Seeing that picture of Stephon Gilmore breathing into Mahomes’ face on MNF is cringe-worthy. — Kevin McGinnis (@mcginnis_k) October 7, 2020

There’s video of Gilmore hugging Mahomes after the game. Why did they think this was a good idea? https://t.co/zX7d9J3KAj — Joe Davis (@ByJoeDavis) October 7, 2020

Stephon Gilmore, who tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, is pictured being inches away from Patrick Mahomes.



This happened 36 hours ago… Brace yourselves, folks. pic.twitter.com/QagkfCUitd — The Tailgate Talk (@TheTailgateTlk) October 7, 2020

Of course, Mahomes isn’t the only person who might’ve been exposed to an infected Gilmore. And it’s worth nothing NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the Chiefs returned no positive tests Tuesday, though that obviously doesn’t allow adequate time for the incubation period.

Even still, the Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos this Sunday at Gillette Stadium is expected to go on as scheduled.

