Photo Of Patrick Mahomes, Stephon Gilmore Closely Chatting Has People Freaking Out

Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Mahomes chatting closely Monday night was innocuous enough. But now, it’s concerning some folks.
Gilmore reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, just one day after the New England Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The star cornerback reportedly was in close contact with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday. But, obviously, Gilmore had returned a negative test before traveling with the team to Kansas City.
So, knowing now what we do about Gilmore, some are a little worried about a photo ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio shared Wednesday.
Of course, Mahomes isn’t the only person who might’ve been exposed to an infected Gilmore. And it’s worth nothing NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the Chiefs returned no positive tests Tuesday, though that obviously doesn’t allow adequate time for the incubation period.
Even still, the Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos this Sunday at Gillette Stadium is expected to go on as scheduled.