Play NESN’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Predictive Game For Chance To Win

An actually should-be-entertaining “Thursday Night Football” game? We’re here for it.

Quarterback Tom Brady and the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off with signal-caller Nick Foles and the 3-1 Chicago Bears. As you’ve certainly heard by now, Thursday’s contest will be a quarterback rematch from Super Bowl LII when Foles’ then-Eagles defeated Brady’s then-Patriots.

Spread pick: Tampa Bay -3.5

The Buccaneers have plenty of injuries on the offensive side of the ball — Chris Godwin (out), O.J. Howard (injured reserve), LeSean McCoy (out), Leonard Fournette (doubtful), Mike Evans (questionable) — but with Brady and a stout defense, we’re not willing to count them out.

Race to 10 points: Tampa Bay

It may take a little while, though.

Bears passing yards OVER 231.5

The Bears average just shy of 233 passing yards per game this season, but when Foles started Week 4, his first of the season, he threw for 249 yards against a very good Indianapolis Colts defense. The Buccaneers give up just shy of 248 per game.

Buccaneers passing yards UNDER 278.5

While Brady is coming off a 369-yard Week 4 performance, the Kyle-Fuller led secondary and Khalil Mack-led pass rush should make things a bit difficult.

Mike Evans receiving yards OVER 66.5

Evans’ injured ankle kept him out of practice on a short week, but if he does take the field, expect the receiver to see plenty of targets without Godwin and Howard in the mix.

Game total UNDER 44.5

We have two of the top-8 defenses in terms of points allowed per game going against each other. Chicago (20.3) ranks seventh while Tampa Bay (23) ranks eighth.

Total touchdowns UNDER 5.5

Bears defense ranks first in passing touchdowns allowed this season (three in four games) while simultaneously not scoring on the ground yet. Brady himself though for five last week (11 on season), but we see this going a different way.

