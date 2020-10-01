Play NESN’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Predictive Game For Chance To Win

We’re not here to sugarcoat things: This week’s “Thursday Night Football” game is probably going to be pretty bad.

The woeful, beaten-up New York Jets host the nearly as woeful and even more beaten-up Denver Broncos in a game that will be forgettable as it is awful.

So, why should you care? That’s where NESN Games steps in and offers you a chance to show off your pigskin knowledge and walk away with some swag.

Sign up for our freeplay predictive game for “Thursday Night Football,” and you could walk away with an online gift card to the ’47 Brand store. All you have to do is make your picks for seven different prop bets for Thursday’s game.

We’ll even help you make your picks — tail (or fade) at your own desire.

Spread pick: New York -0.5

The Jets are a half-point favorite. This one is basically a pick ’em. Again, New York is bad. Adam Gase’s team hasn’t been able to score many points. Yet, Denver is going to the Meadowlands with Brett Rypien under center. Brett Rypien! Give us the home team.

Breshad Perriman UNDER 44.5 receiving yards

He’s not playing. Free square.

Brett Rypien UNDER 222.5 passing yards

Is the Jets’ defense good? Not particularly. Is it awful? Not particularly. That should be enough to slow down Rypien, an undrafted QB out of Boise State, who has to work with an injury-depleted offense.

Noah Fant OVER 39.5 receiving yards

Our prediction is Rypien does target his tight end — a lot. That’s typically a safety blanket for young, inexperienced quarterbacks, and Fant is averaging more than 60 receiving yards per game.

Game total UNDER 41.5 points

There might be more than 41.5 punts in this game.

Sam Darnold OVER 208.5 passing yards

It’s only happened once this season, but Darnold and the Jets’ offense should have a slightly easier time throwing the ball this week after facing Buffalo, San Francisco and Indianapolis — three strong defenses — to start the season. Sure, Denver has a decent defense, too, but there have to be some yards somehow, right?

UNDER 5.5 total touchdowns

Since we’re under 41.5 for the game total, it’s essentially a given we’re on this under, too.

