Play Week 4 ‘NFL Superprop Contest’ At NESN Games For Chance To Win

Joe Burrow UNDER 2.5 touchdown passes, OVER 250.5 passing yards

The No. 1 pick is having a nice start to his career, throwing five touchdowns to just one interception through three games. He faces a formidable task this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a defense that’s been surprisingly good through three weeks. While the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense hasn’t had many big plays this season, Burrow is averaging 274 yards per start, so we’ll say he finds a way to hit that over. The touchdown pass mark seems a little tougher, though, and we’ll jump on the under in what should be a low-scoring game.

Dak Prescott OVER 2.5 touchdown passes, OVER 297.5 passing yards

We’re expecting a lot of offense Sunday in Dallas when the Cowboys host the Cleveland Browns. Both defenses have had problems against the pass, and if that’s gonna be the case in Week 4, it should be a shootout. In the first two weeks of the season, the Browns’ defense allowed Lamar Jackson and Burrow to throw for a combined 591 yards and six touchdowns. Prescott, meanwhile, in his last two weeks is averaging 461 passing yards per game while throwing a combined four touchdown passes.

Cam Newton UNDER 2.5 touchdown passes, UNDER 241.5 passing yards

This one is so difficult. Do you think the New England Patriots have a chance to give the Kansas City Chiefs a game? If that’s the case, you probably want to lean under because New England’s best chance seems to be a run-heavy offense. If you think the Chiefs romp, however, then you might want to look at the overs, as Newton will have to throw and throw and throw to try and keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and Co. We’re leaning toward the former. The Chiefs’ run defense has some of the worst numbers through three weeks, and the Patriots’ offense has feasted on teams that can’t stop the run. In those games — a Week 1 win over Miami and a Week 3 win over Las Vegas — Newton has thrown for an average of 158 yards with just one touchdown in the two games.

