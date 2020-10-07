Quinton Byfield Makes NHL History As Highest-Ever Drafted Black Player

Quinton Byfield entered the NHL record books Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old center was selected by the Los Angeles Kings with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. And with that, he became the highest-ever drafted Black player in league history.

“Quinton is an exceptional young man and talented player with a very bright future,” Kings general manager Rob Blake said Tuesday, via ESPN. “We’re proud to be adding him to our organization and look forward to the next stages of his development and a promising career in L.A.”

Byfield’s father is from Jamaica, but the youngster is a native of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. He recorded 143 points and a plus-38 rating in two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League.

Evander Kane and Seth Jones previously held the record as No. 4 picks in their respective drafts in 2009 and 2013. Kane congratulated Byfield on Twitter following his selection.