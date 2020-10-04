Raiders Fined (Again) For Violating NFL’s COVID-19 Policy After Week 3 Win

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t appear to be taking the NFL’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines as serious as the league would like.

The NFL has slapped Las Vegas with another hefty fine after a non-credentialed employee allegedly entered the locker room following the Raiders’ win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The penalty? $50,000.

This, of course, isn’t the only fine the team’s received this season for violating the NFL’s coronavirus policies. The Raiders already have racked up a slew of fines from improper mask usage during games to attending a crowded indoor event without masks.

Add this $50K fine to no-mask fines for Jon Gruden ($100K for Gruden, $250K for the team) and video of players at an indoor charity event with players not wearing masks… and it’s not good. https://t.co/mr4H8DRgd8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

This definitely isn’t the smartest move, especially with COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the league. And while they weren’t aware of these cases beforehand, it’s no excuse for their continued poor judgement in the face of the pandemic.

Hopefully, they’ve learned their lesson.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images