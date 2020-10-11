Raiders Throw Shade At Doubters With Simple Tweet After Win Vs. Chiefs

Running back Josh Jacobs scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to help propel the Las Vegas Raiders to a surprising Week 5 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and he celebrated with a simple remark.

“… Shock the world,” Jacobs exclaimed, as seen on the CBS Sports broadcast.

In the end, Las Vegas pulled out a 40-32 win over Kansas City, the first loss of the season for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Well, the team’s Twitter account celebrated by posting a pretty awesome tweet, throwing shade at all those who picked against them.

Credit where credit is due, that’s a great win for the 3-2 Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images