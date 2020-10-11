Rams Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football team are second in their respective divisions, but their seasons have been anything but identical.

L.A., for instance, is 3-1 after the first four weeks of the season. Only the Seattle Seahawks (4-0) sport a better record in the NFC West.

Washington, on the other hand, hasn’t been as successful. Head coach Ron Rivera is benching Dwayne Haskins for Kyle Allen this week after the team’s 1-3 start.

Here’s how to watch Rams-Washington online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images