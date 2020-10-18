Randy Arozarena Named MVP of ALCS, Await Winner of Dodgers-Braves Series

Randy Arozarena is back in the spotlight.

The Tampa Bay Rays left fielder was named Most Valuable Player of the American League Championship Series on Saturday after defeating the Houston Astros 4-2 at Petco Park. Arozarena gave the Rays a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run homer.

Arozarena factored in seven home runs into his postseason play, making MLB history as a rookie.

Impressive stuff.