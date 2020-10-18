Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Tied This All-Time NFL Record To Defeat Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens hurt themselves with penalties in Week 6, but another spectacular running game from Lamar Jackson helped them squeeze out a narrow 30-28 win over the Eagles.
The quarterback Sunday was 16-for-27 with 186 passing yards. But obviously, he was highly productive on the ground, too.
Of his two touchdowns on the day, an impressive 37-yard run added to the Ravens’ score and was among his nine carries for 108 yards.
That counts for Jackson’s eighth career game where he reached triple-digit yards in the air and on the ground. According to Pro Football Talk, he ties Michael Vick for the most with such games in NFL history.
Take a look at some of his highlights from the win:
You can almost guarantee that Jackson will break that record this year.