Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Tied This All-Time NFL Record To Defeat Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens hurt themselves with penalties in Week 6, but another spectacular running game from Lamar Jackson helped them squeeze out a narrow 30-28 win over the Eagles.

The quarterback Sunday was 16-for-27 with 186 passing yards. But obviously, he was highly productive on the ground, too.

Of his two touchdowns on the day, an impressive 37-yard run added to the Ravens’ score and was among his nine carries for 108 yards.

That counts for Jackson’s eighth career game where he reached triple-digit yards in the air and on the ground. According to Pro Football Talk, he ties Michael Vick for the most with such games in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson just tied Michael Vick for his 8th 100-yard rushing game, most ever by a QB.



Here's a list of QBs of QBs with multiple 100/100 games (rushing / passing yards) pic.twitter.com/mdalzAZB3b — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 18, 2020

Take a look at some of his highlights from the win:

First down QB1 ❗️@Lj_era8 | Tune in on CBS pic.twitter.com/rKSH80096q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2020

You can almost guarantee that Jackson will break that record this year.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images