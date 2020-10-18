Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Tied This All-Time NFL Record To Defeat Eagles

Jackson on Sunday joined some pretty elite company

The Baltimore Ravens hurt themselves with penalties in Week 6, but another spectacular running game from Lamar Jackson helped them squeeze out a narrow 30-28 win over the Eagles.

The quarterback Sunday was 16-for-27 with 186 passing yards. But obviously, he was highly productive on the ground, too.

Of his two touchdowns on the day, an impressive 37-yard run added to the Ravens’ score and was among his nine carries for 108 yards.

That counts for Jackson’s eighth career game where he reached triple-digit yards in the air and on the ground. According to Pro Football Talk, he ties Michael Vick for the most with such games in NFL history.

Take a look at some of his highlights from the win:

You can almost guarantee that Jackson will break that record this year.

More NFL:

NFL Rumors: Jets’ Drama Continues As Frustration Builds Between Coaches

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

Related