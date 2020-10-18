Ravens Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

The Ravens will look to extend their win streak to three in Week 6 while the Eagles attempt to avoid a second straight loss.

Philadelphia will host Baltimore at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as they look to bounce back from a 38-29 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are coming off their second straight win. They beat the Washington Football team in Week 4 and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images