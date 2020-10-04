Ravens Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

Football will take center stage in the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region Sunday.

The Washington Football Team will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at FedExField in an NFL Week 4 game. Washington enters the contest with a 1-2 record, while the Ravens are 2-1.

Few experts believe Washington will beat Baltimore, and the expected absences of edge rusher Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, the team’s sack leader in 2019, only will make the hosts job more difficult.

Here’s when and how to watch Ravens versus Washington on TV and online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams:FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images