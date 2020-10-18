Rays Advance To World Series After Game 7 ALCS Victory Over Astros

Tampa Bay looks to capture its first World Series in team history

Sorry, Houston. But the Boston Red Sox’s 2004 turnaround over the New York Yankees will stand alone in Major League Baseball history.

The Astros on Saturday squandered a chance to complete the comeback in Game 7 from being down 3-1 if the American League Championship Series.

And with that, the Tampa Bay Rays are advancing to the World Series for the first time since 2008 after a 4-2 win at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Charlie Morton had an excellent start for Tampa Bay, which he probably wishes was extended a bit.

The pitcher went 5 2/3 innings giving up two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

And meanwhile, their offense got off to a hot start to get the early edge. Rookie sensation Randy Arozarena made history with the seventh home run of his postseason, with a two-run blast in the first inning.

Mike Zunino followed that up with a solo shot in the second to give the Rays the eventual 3-0 victory.

Tampa Bay advances to the World Series for the first time since 2008, but looks to capture its first title in team history riding out a 41-20 record.

The Houston, meanwhile, ends its season at 29-32.

