Charlie Morton put himself among the baseball greats Monday afternoon.

The Rays pitcher tossed five innings of no-hit ball in Tampa Bay’s Game 2 win over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

And Morton joined quite the company by not allowing an earned run in the win, which gave his team a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Check it out:

Charlie Morton is the 5th pitcher since earned runs became official in both leagues in 1913 to win 4 straight postseason starts and not allow more than 1 ER in any of them.



He joins Curt Schilling (5), Masahiro Tanaka (4), Dallas Keuchel (4) and Whitey Ford (4). pic.twitter.com/xTtvLAUukQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2020

Wow.

The Rays look to go up 3-0 on Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. ET.

