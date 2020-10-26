Rays’ Manuel Margot Trying To Steal Home In World Series Went Predictably

You don’t often see anyone in Major League Baseball try to steal home base, especially not in the World Series.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot on Sunday saw why that is during Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers when his bold attempt didn’t go as planned.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Margot walked to get on base and after stealing second and reaching third on an error, the center fielder apparently was feeling pretty ambitious.

But when he tried to steal home, Margot was called out as Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and catcher Austin Barnes made the play for the third out to retire the side. Two runners were stranded on base.

