Rays’ Randy Arozarena Becomes Second Rookie To Hit Three World Series Home Runs

Randy Arozarena has been an absolute force for the Rays during Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason.

The Tampa Bay left fielder has been breaking records, hitting home runs and scoring the game-winning run after stumbling around third in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And Arozarena continued to add to his impressive résumé Tuesday night in Game 6 when he hit his 10th home run — third in the World Series — of the postseason.

The first-inning round-tripper marked the first time three were hit in the World Series by a single player since 1939.

Randy Arozarena is the 2nd rookie in World Series history with 3 HR in a World Series, joining Charlie Keller, who did it in 1939 for the Yankees.



He now has 10 home runs in 25 career playoff games.



That's the 3rd fewest games to 10 career postseason home runs all-time. pic.twitter.com/ceGDqOuoxO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2020

Impressive, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images