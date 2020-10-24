Rays’ Randy Arozarena Sets Numerous MLB Postseason Records In Game 3

Randy Arozarena has been on a tear this postseason, and his stats (and records) say it all.

The Tampa Bay Rays left fielder recorded his 23rd hit of the 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs Friday night in Game 3 of the World Series. That’s the most ever hit by a rookie in the postseason, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

That’s not the only record he set, though.

He finished the game with 52 total bases, the most ever recorded by a player during the playoffs in Major League Baseball history.

Arozarena is the fourth player in league history with eight home runs in a postseason, too.