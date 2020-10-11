Rays Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 1 Online

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays will continue their pursuit of a World Series appearance in the American League Championship Series.

The Rays, who beat the New York Yankees in the decisive fifth game, will be the home team for Game 1 of the seven-game set. Houston, meanwhile, got past the Oakland Athletics in four games to earn a trip to the ALCS.

Tampa will start Blake Snell while Framber Valdez will take the mound for Houston.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream:TBS

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images