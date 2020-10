Can the Houston Astros dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole?

That’s the big question heading into Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Astros will send José Urquidy to the mound as they look to cut the Rays’ series lead in half. Tampa Bay will counter with Ryan Yarbrough, who will be making his first-ever postseason start.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images