Rays Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 1 Online, On TV

The Fall Classic is upon us.

The 2020 World Series will kick off Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for Game 1 of the best-of-seven set. Both teams needed all seven games in the previous round to claim their respective pennants. The Rays withstood a furious rally by the Houston Astros, while the Dodgers outlasted the Atlanta Braves.

Clayton Kershaw is slated to toe the rubber for Los Angeles at Globe Life Field opposite right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

Here’s how to watch Rays vs. Dodgers Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images