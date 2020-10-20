Rays Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 1 Online, On TV

Who will grab an early series lead?

The Fall Classic is upon us.

The 2020 World Series will kick off Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for Game 1 of the best-of-seven set. Both teams needed all seven games in the previous round to claim their respective pennants. The Rays withstood a furious rally by the Houston Astros, while the Dodgers outlasted the Atlanta Braves.

Clayton Kershaw is slated to toe the rubber for Los Angeles at Globe Life Field opposite right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

Here’s how to watch Rays vs. Dodgers Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:09 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

