Rays Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 4 Online, On TV

Can the Tampa Bay Rays avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination?

With Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series, the Rays now trail the best-of-seven set 2-1. The two sides will meet again Saturday evening at Globe Life Field for Game 4.

It’ll be a battle of southpaws on the mound, as the Dodgers will send out Julio Urias opposite Ryan Yarborough.

Here’s how to watch Rays-Dodgers Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images