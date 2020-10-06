Rays Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 2 Online, On TV

The American League Division Series between the Yankees and Rays continues Tuesday night in the San Diego bubble.

New York on Monday took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series thanks to four home runs, including a ninth-inning grand slam from Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees will send youngster Deivi Garcia to the mound for Game 2, while Tampa Bay will counter with star right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Rays Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images