The New York Yankees’ backs are up against the wall.

The Tampa Bay Rays took a thrilling 2-1 series lead in the American League Division Series on Wednesday night. And now look to move on to the AL Championship Series.

Will the Yankees force a Game 5? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Rays vs. Yankees online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images