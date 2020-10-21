Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Real Madrid knows the importance of starting a European campaign on firm footing.

Real Madrid will host Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in their UEFA Champions League Group B opener. The Spanish and Ukrainian sides both have exited the competition relatively early in the last two seasons, with Real Madrid bowing out in the Round of 16 and Shakhtar finishing third in its group and failing to progress to the knockout phase in 2019 and 2020. They now begin anew.

Real Madrid will be without injured captain Sergio Ramos.

The game will take place at Real Madrid’s practice stadium because Estadio Bernabeu is undergoing renovations.

Here’s when and how to watch Real Madrid versus Shakhtar:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | Univision NOW

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images