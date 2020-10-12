Red Sox Announce Two Coaches Won’t Return To Staff For 2021 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that neither bench coach Jerry Narron nor bullpen coach Craig Bjornson will return for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

The Red Sox opted to not renew their contracts.

Most of Boston’s coaching staff has been invited to return, although the club currently is without a manager after parting ways with Ron Roenicke in wake of the 2020 campaign.

The staff members invited to return for 2021 include pitching coach Dave Bush, hitting coach Tim Hyers, assistant pitching coach Kevin Walker, assistant hitting coach Peter Fatse, first base coach Tom Goodwin, third base coach Carlos Febles, special assistant/catching coach Jason Varitek and coach Ramon Vazquez.

Narron’s one-year stint with the Red Sox was his second in the organization. He also worked as Grady Little’s bench coach in 2003.

Bjornson, meanwhile, arrived in Boston before the 2018 season, having worked with Alex Cora on the Houston Astros’ coaching staff.

Speaking of Cora, it’s unclear whether the Red Sox view him as a candidate for their managerial opening once his suspension expires following the conclusion of the World Series.

Cora, of course, guided the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, his first of two seasons as Boston’s manager.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images