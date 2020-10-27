Nathan Eovaldi Had Epic Relief Performance In 18-Inning Red Sox Game Two Years Ago Today

There were no World Series games on Monday evening, but the day marked a memorable anniversary for Major League Baseball.

Especially for Boston Red Sox fans.

Because on Sept. 26, 2018, Nathan Eovaldi threw six epic innings of relief in Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in what ended up being an 18-inning game.

Boston ultimately dropped the game after Eovaldi gave up a single earned run. But who cares, because he also had five strikeouts in the phenomenal outing and the Red Sox won it all.

Relish in the nostalgia: