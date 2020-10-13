Red Sox Offseason Preview: Five Free Agent Relievers Boston Could Target

Liam Hendriks, RHP

Perhaps the top reliever on the market, Hendriks is everything the Red Sox need and, probably, want.

Closing experience? Hendriks saved 39 games for the Oakland Athletics over the last two seasons. Effective? The right-hander has a combined 1.79 ERA since the start of 2019, along with an awesome 0.897 WHIP. The 31-year-old Aussie also has experience starting in the “opener” role, something that surely will appeal to Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Alex Colome, RHP

Bloom is plenty familiar with Colome, who pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2013 to 2018. Occasionally erratic, the hard-throwing Colome has 138 saves to go along with a 2.62 ERA since 2016. The 31-year-old is coming off a season in which he compiled a 0.81 ERA to go along with 12 saves for the Chicago White Sox.

Colome won’t come cheap, but he’s the best true closer on the market.

Blake Treinen, RHP

Any team that adds Treinen will be assuming some inherent risk.

The right-hander was great for the A’s in 2017 before earning American League Cy Young Award and even MVP love in 2018, when he saved 38 games and compiled a ridiculous 0.78 ERA. But Treinen regressed significantly last season, raising concerns that he was done. However, the 32-year-old rebounded this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 3.86 ERA over 27 appearances. He’s might be worth the gamble.

Jake McGee, LHP

A pitcher whom Bloom also is familiar with, McGee enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career this year, with the obvious caveat that it was a 60-game campaign. The former Ray posted a great 2.66 ERA for the Dodgers to go along with an even better 0.836 WHIP.

Perhaps most importantly, McGee is a left-handed reliever, something the Red Sox sorely need.

Zack Britton

This one is tricky, but nonetheless worth bringing up.

The New York Yankees must pick up Britton’s 2022 option after the completion of the upcoming World Series. If they don’t do that, Britton can opt out of his current deal and become a free agent. You can click here for more information on the weird contract.

If Britton somehow becomes a free agent, the Red Sox, along with most teams, likely will have some interest. The left-hander is one of the game’s best relievers, as well as a proven closer. The 32-year-old compiled a 1.89 ERA this season to go along with eight saves. He’d be expensive.

