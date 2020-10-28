Red Sox Outright Three Players From Major League Roster After World Series

The Boston Red Sox outrighted three players from their major league roster Wednesday, one day after the 2020 MLB season officially ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

The players: infielder José Peraza, outfielder César Puello and right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey. Peraza and Puello elected free agency.

Peraza is the most notable of the bunch, as he was Boston’s Opening Day second baseman after signing with the Red Sox last offseason. The 26-year-old was optioned to the alternate training site in Pawtucket back in September after struggling for most of the season.

Boston’s 40-man roster now includes 31 players, with another six (Andrew Benintendi, Colten Brewer, Kyle Hart, Dustin Pedroia, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale) on the injured list.

The Red Sox likely will continue to create roster space, as they’ll need additional room to reinstate the IL players and protect certain minor leaguers from the Rule 5 draft while also leaving room for offseason acquisitions.

