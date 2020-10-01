Reds Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch National League Wild Card Series Game 2 Online

The Atlanta Braves claimed victory in dramatic fashion Wednesday afternoon.

Now, they’ll look to finish off the Cincinnati Reds.

A Freddie Freeman walk-off single in the 13th inning lifted the Braves over the Reds in Game 1 of the teams’ National League Wild Card series. Atlanta and Cincinnati will meet once again Thursday for Game 2 of the best-of-three set.

The Reds will send Luis Castillo to the hill at Truist Park. The Braves are set to counter with right-hander Ian Anderson, who will make his first postseason appearance.

Here’s how to watch Reds vs. Braves online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 1 at 12:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images