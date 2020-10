It’s been two years since Chris Sale sent Manny Machado to his knees with a swinging strikeout to lock up the World Series championship for the Boston Red Sox.

Time flies, doesn’t it?

Boston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to earn its fourth title in 15 seasons after a historic 108-win 2018 season.

Relive the final out and ensuing celebraiton:

THE BOSTON RED SOX ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!



Chris Sale strikes out Manny Machado to close out the World Series! pic.twitter.com/u62k4SVQPv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2018

Ah, memories.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images