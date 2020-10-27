Relive Final Out Of Red Sox’s 2004 World Series Win On 16th Anniversary

Everything changed 16 years ago Tuesday.

The Boston Red Sox, a team that for eight and a half decades couldn’t get over the hump, finally won a World Series title, punctuating an epic 2004 postseason run with a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Keith Foulke recorded the final out of Game 4 on Oct. 27, 2004, preserving a 3-0 victory at Busch Stadium to give the Red Sox their first championship in 86 years.

Relive the incredible moment below.

16 years ago today the curse was broken.



Where were you during this historic moment?@Varitek_33 | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/lA158Mt9SK — NESN (@NESN) October 27, 2020

The Red Sox, of course, overcame a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees before taking down the Cardinals in the Fall Classic, making the triumph that much sweeter for Boston.

The title — the Red Sox’s first since 1918 — kicked off an impressive run for the franchise, as Boston since has won three more (2007, 2013, 2018) during a wildly successful two decades for the city’s sports teams.

