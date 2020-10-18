Reminder: Patriots-Broncos Reportedly Still On Despite COVID-19 Scare

The plan — fingers crossed — remains for the Patriots and Broncos to play Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Concerns over the matchup, which already has been rescheduled twice, were renewed over the weekend when three additional New England players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. But the two teams will kick off at 1 p.m. ET, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Despite three Patriots being placed on the COVID-19 list, the Patriots-Broncos game tomorrow remains on as scheduled, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 17, 2020

Obviously, all of this is subject to change at a moment’s notice.

Following a three-week absence, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly will start Sunday afternoon. So, too, will Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who hasn’t played since Week 2 due to a shoulder injury.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images