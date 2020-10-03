Rex Burkhead Explains Why Patriots Running Backs Are Embracing Depth

New England has plenty of options at the running back position, and it’s something Rex Burkhead and the Patriots seemingly have embraced.

The veteran dual-threat back, who had a career day with three touchdowns in a Week 3 win, explained why that’s the case Friday.

“You just have to embrace it. Whatever role you have for that week, whenever your number is called you have to be ready,” Burkhead told reporters. “The coaches do a great job just with the game plan and putting us in positions to succeed. I think it’s a great problem to have.

“We have a bunch of guys who can do multiple things, who are very versatile and just love playing the game of football,” Burkhead continued. “When we go out there we root for one another and we compete our tails off and make sure we’re all growing every single day.”

The backfield depth could be on display even more in Week 4 against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.