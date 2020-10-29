Rob Gronkowski Offers Interesting Analogy For Catching Passes From Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is an entertaining person, to say the least.

And he proved that further Wednesday during his video press conference when asked what it was like to catch passes from his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady.

Of course, Gronk and Brady have been teammates for all of the tight end’s career — save for 2019 when he retired — so he obviously has a good idea of what it’s like to reel in the ball from the 43-year-old quarterback.

“It’s like a saying my mom used to say: ‘It must be maple syrup because butter don’t drizzle like that,’” Gronkowski said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

OK… care to clarify?

“You don’t got much time to react and syrup drizzles … you’ve gotta make that play,” he said. “And a stick of butter — it’s a block, you’ve gotta put it in the microwave, melt it — that just takes too long. You’ve gotta make that play right away, baby, and that’s why I’m like the maple syrup. That’s why she used to always say that, ’cause I’m quick with it. I just drizzle all over the place!”

Got it.

Gronkowski has two touchdowns over the Bucs’ last two games and looks to add to that Monday when Tampa Bay travels to New York to take on the Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images