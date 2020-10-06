Roger Goodell Warns Violations Of NFL COVID-19 Policy Could Result In Forfeits

Four weeks into the unprecedented 2020 NFL season, the league has made some updates to its COVID-19 policies.

A memo was sent to all 32 teams Monday in wake of one team outbreak and a number of other positive coronavirus tests around the league, forcing game postponements.

And commissioner Roger Goodell warned that going forward, those games will just be forfeited if a team is found to have broken protocol.

“It it is determined that club personnel or players failed to have followed the protocols, discipline will be issued and will escalate where noncompliance continues,” Goodell said in the memo.

“Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game.”

NFL now has wrapped up today’s COVID “accountability, learnings and requirements” conference call with all teams. Here’s the memo that went out to all teams: pic.twitter.com/tfassYNSJA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

Among updates to the current policy are the implementation of video monitoring systems to ensure teams follow the rules.

The changes come after 20 members of the Tennessee Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19, adjustments to the Week 4 schedule do to positive coronavirus tests and members of the Las Vegas Raiders being fined for violating protocols.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images