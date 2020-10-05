Rookie Joe Burrow Makes NFL History In First Career Win With Bengals

This Joe Burrow kid seems to be working out well in Cincinnati, and the Bengals got a record-breaking game out of the first overall draft pick on the way to their first win of the season.

The quarterback was 25-for-36 with 300 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He also had rushing 11 yards on four carries.

The performance helped Burrow make the record books just four games into his career. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Heisman Trophy winner is the first rookie in NFL history to record 300 or more passing yards in three straight games.

The Bengals defeated the Jaguars 33-25.