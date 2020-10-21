Ryan Fitzpatrick Apparently Was Devastated By Dolphins Benching Him

If you thought Ryan Fitzpatrick was fully aware of the Miami Dolphins’ plan to name Tua Tagovailoa the starting quarterback after six weeks, thing again.
The Dolphins, winners of two in a row and second in the AFC East, will start Tagovailoa, a rookie less than a year removed from a devastating hip injury, in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. And, well, let’s just say the team’s decision didn’t sit well with Fitzpatrick, who has played well this season and has the Dolphins in the playoff hunt.
Check out the remarks he gave Wednesday, via the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero:
Ouch.
Despite the Dolphins handing the keys to their potential quarterback of the future, something tells us we haven’t seen the last of Fitzpatrick as a starting QB in the NFL.