Ryan Fitzpatrick Apparently Was Devastated By Dolphins Benching Him

If you thought Ryan Fitzpatrick was fully aware of the Miami Dolphins’ plan to name Tua Tagovailoa the starting quarterback after six weeks, thing again.

The Dolphins, winners of two in a row and second in the AFC East, will start Tagovailoa, a rookie less than a year removed from a devastating hip injury, in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. And, well, let’s just say the team’s decision didn’t sit well with Fitzpatrick, who has played well this season and has the Dolphins in the playoff hunt.

Check out the remarks he gave Wednesday, via the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero:

Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to speak to the media. His reaction to being benched:



"I was shocked by it. It definitely caught me off guard. It was a hard thing for me to hear yesterday, just digesting the news. My heart just hurt all day." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 21, 2020

Fitz: "There's a lot of stuff going through my mind yesterday…Is this it?"



"I've been a starter, I've been benched all kinds of different ways … but this was kind of the first place other than Buffalo that I've been fully committed and invested. I felt it was my team." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 21, 2020

Ryan Fitzpatrick: "I basically got fired yesterday and my day today consisted of zoom meetings with the guy who fired me and sitting in a room with the guy who replaced me for four hours." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 21, 2020

Ryan Fitzpatrick says he has "no idea" about next season. Says he doesn't "go in there and ask or demanding anything" speaking of idea of requesting a trade. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 21, 2020

Ouch.

Despite the Dolphins handing the keys to their potential quarterback of the future, something tells us we haven’t seen the last of Fitzpatrick as a starting QB in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images