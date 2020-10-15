Saints’ Michael Thomas Raises Eyebrows With Recent Social Media Activity

What is going on with Michael Thomas?

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver has played in just one game this season after suffering an ankle injury.

Thomas also missed the squad’s Monday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers after reportedly punching a teammate at practice.

The 27-year-old has scrubbed his social media pages of anything Saints-related since the altercation raising questions of what’s next for the wideout.

