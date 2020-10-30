Sam Kennedy, Don Sweeney Release Statements Following Travis Roy’s Death

The city of Boston lost a legend Thursday.

Travis Roy, a former Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed on his first collegiate shift, died in Vermont with his family by his side.

Roy was an inspiration and brought attention and awareness to spinal cord injuries. He also was an honorary member of the Boston Bruins.

B’s president Cam Neely released a statement regarding Roy’s death. Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney also did shortly after.

Check out Kennedy’s statement below:

A statement from Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy regarding the passing of Travis Roy: pic.twitter.com/NFZC5acHV0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 30, 2020

Sweeney said much of the same.

“I want to wish my sincere condolences to Travis Roy’s Family, the Travis Roy Foundation, the BU community and all of those who were fortunate to pass through the shadow of Travis Roy,” Sweeney said in a statement provided by the Bruins. “Travis Roy lived a courageous, dedicated and truly inspirational life. We will all miss his presence in this world but make no mistake about the fact that Travis gave far more than he ever received from anyone or anything in this world!

“We lost a great person today but his legacy and impact is a part of history. His story and inspirational life needs to be forever cherished.”

Roy was 45 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images