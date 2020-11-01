Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, Ciara Went All Out With Halloween Costumes

Halloween may be a little different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on 2020, but many athletes didn’t let that stop them from getting festive.

And in the case of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, R&B singer Ciara, they went all out.

The power couple dressed up as Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson, taking fans back to the 90’s. But they went above and beyond just costume and makeup.

Wilson and Ciara recreated a full-fledged music video of the song “What’s It Gonna Be?” and posted it to social media Saturday.

We’re really impressed with the production quality here.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images