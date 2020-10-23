Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Thinks Antonio Brown Deserves Second Chance

The Antonio Brown talk is back in full force as the free agent wideout’s eight-game suspension nears its end.

And some, like Russell Wilson, believe the 32-year-old deserves a second chance in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback weighed in on Brown’s future while addressing reporters Thursday, lauding him as “one of the best players” currently in the game, per ProFootballTalk. Wilson hopes Brown “gets to play football again,” noting he’s “been remorseful” in wake of his latest absence from the NFL.

In fact, Wilson thinks Seattle might be a solid spot for Brown to get his career back on track.

“Most of the conversations I’ve had with most his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day,” Wilson said. “He came ready and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn’t go the way you want it to. I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach (Pete) Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well.”

Brown’s NFL career has gone downhill since 2018. He was traded by the Steelers and released by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in a matter of 6 1/2 months before announcing his retirement from the league twice in 10 months.

The NFL handed Brown his eight-game suspension July 31 for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy multiple times. That ban ends after Week 8.

But what exactly does Brown’s future hold in the NFL? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images