Seahawks Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

Russell Wilson will look to continue to put together a worthy résumé for the NFL MVP Award as his Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Wilson and the unbeaten Seahawks (3-0) will try to hold off the Dolphins (1-2), who will be seeking their second consecutive win, during the Week 4 contest.

Trying to make it a bit more difficult for him will be Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who could be in for a big day himself as he goes against a bad Seattle pass defense.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks-Dolphins online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images