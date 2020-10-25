Sean Payton Seems To Indicate Michael Thomas Trade Won’t Be Happening

Thinking Michael Thomas could be out the door in New Orleans? Think again.

Rumors surfaced Saturday suggesting the Saints might be willing to discuss trade offers for Michael Thomas. But Sean Payton isn’t buying it.

The Saints head coach took to Twitter to dispute the report, and he certainly didn’t hold back.

Check it out, via NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

Sean Payton’s reply to Mike Thomas speculation pic.twitter.com/kZ5i2buxOf — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 24, 2020

Well then.

It’s been a rough few months for Thomas, to say the least. In addition to a high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 1, the wideout was fined $58,823 for an in-practice altercation with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson ahead of Week 5. Thomas did not play in that contest, either.

For now, however, it sounds like Thomas is staying put.

