Seattle Storm Win 2020 WNBA Finals, Claim Second Title In Three Seasons

The Storm are WNBA champions once again.

Seattle on Tuesday claimed victory with a 92-59 victory over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3. It’s the first time a team has gone undefeated in the postseason since the Minnesota Lynx did so in 2013.

The Storm got into foul trouble early in this one, but Jewell Loyd (19 points) and Jordin Canada (15 points) came to the rescue. Alysha Clark (10 points, seven rebounds), Sue Bird (five points, seven assists) and Natasha Howard (five points, seven rebounds) also contributed to the all-around team effort.

Breanna Stewart led the charge once again with a game-high 26 points on 71.4 percent shooting. She was named Most Valuable Player of the series.

Here are a few highlights from Game 3: