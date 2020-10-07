Bruins Offseason Preview: Seven Bold Predictions Surrounding Boston In Free Agency

The Boston Bruins have a slew of questions in front of them going into free agency. And some of them could be answered by the weekend.

Free agency officially kicks off Friday at noon ET, and the B’s have their work cut out for them — from Torey Krug’s future to Zdeno Chara’s status to maybe adding some scoring depth.

While we don’t know exactly what the Bruins will do, we did make some bold predictions on what could happen come Friday and beyond.

Here are seven bold predictions.

Torey Krug Moves On

Krug’s status with the Bruins has been in question essentially since last season began.

The defenseman expressed his desire to stay in Boston, but it’s unclear just how far those conversations got.

Talks between the B’s and Krug seem to be nonexistent at the moment. And Sweeney revealed no progress had been made in contract talks, and reiterated as much after Day 1 of the NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday night.

So while a return isn’t completely impossible, it doesn’t seem very likely.

Kevan Miller Returns

Miller has been plagued by injuries and has been battling a knee ailment since 2019. He’s a big presence at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and certainly was missed during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Miller is an unrestricted free agent and hasn’t played in an NHL game since April 2019. But if Krug does indeed end up elsewhere, it might be worth bringing Miller back on a “prove it” type deal.

The Bruins have plenty of depth at the blue line, yes, but bringing in a big body with a veteran presence could end up being beneficial. When Miller is healthy and on his game, he can leave quite the impact on the ice.

And while he likely may never return to what he once was due to a slew of knee surgeries, it may be worth signing him to a short-term deal.

Bruins Make Significant Trade/Signing

The Bruins need secondary scoring, that’s no secret, and there’s been some names thrown around like Taylor Hall that have made Bruins fans wonder what would need to happen to get the first overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft in Black and Gold.

Boston needs a winger for David Krejci’s second line, as has been the case for the last few seasons. Jake DeBrusk had a down 2019-20 season, and Ondrej Kase wasn’t a reliable scorer.

Now, to get a reliable scorer — not Hall in particular — Boston likely would need to move DeBrusk or Anders Bjork. Is losing either of them worth it?

But if Don Sweeney wants to bolster up the offense and have a legitimate chance at a Stanley Cup with this core, a significant move will need to be made.

It’s also worth noting that Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday that Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Toffoli likely will test the open market. He’d be a pretty ideal fit with the B’s seeing as he’s a legitimate top-six wing. And, as noted, above, Krejci needs a winger.

But the question then becomes could Boston sign Toffoli to a deal that’s fair to him that won’t break the B’s salary cap.

Tuukka Rask Will Be Boston’s Opening Night Starter

We’re not sure just how bold this is. But there have been rumblings of late about Rask’s future with the Bruins.

Sweeney was adamant about the goalie being “a big part of our roster planning going forward.”

So unless something drastic happens, plan on seeing Rask between the pipes whenever the 2020-21 season begins.

Matt Grzelcyk Gets A (Small) Raise

Grzelcyk has played well during his time with the Bruins and his presence certainly was missed while he was out for a few games in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

His puck movement is pivotal, and he may be willing to take a bit of a discount to remain in Boston.

Zdeno Chara Returns… But Not To Top Defense Pairing

Chara has expressed interest in returning for his 23rd NHL season. And if the B’s can come to terms on a short-term agreement with their captain, it certainly would make sense.

But Chara will turn 44 in March, and his age has slowed him down a bit. While he still is an important part to the Bruins’ blue line — especially with his leadership to Charlie McAvoy — it might be best to move him from the top pairing.

Plus with how deep Boston is at defense, it may be beneficial for the younger defensemen to play alongside Chara.

Jake DeBrusk Gets Extended

DeBrusk had a down year after a promising rookie season. And while he can be a streaky player, he’s still fast and skilled at his position.

The winger also plays well alongside Krejci. And if Boston doesn’t re-sign Krug, it may be worth investing some money into DeBrusk. But how much is the question.

Is it worth dishing out over $3 million a year for four-to-five years? Will a bridge deal be considered?

While Krug’s status may depend on what happens with DeBrusk, it’s probably a safe bet having him back in Black and Gold in 2020-21.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images