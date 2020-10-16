Sharks Bid Farewell To Joe Thornton With Sad Tweet After Signing With Maple Leafs

They say all good things come to an end. And the San Jose Sharks are witnessing that first hand.

The Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday announced they signed 23-year veteran Joe Thornton to a one-year, $700,000 deal. This, of course, ended Thornton’s 15-season tenure in San Jose.

Thornton, 41, became a fan-favorite while with the Sharks. But now he’ll play for Toronto, a rival of his former Boston Bruins team.

The Sharks tweeted shortly the news broke, and they don’t appear to be handling it well.

Going to log off for a bit. Brb. Maybe. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 16, 2020

Take all the time you need, San Jose.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images