Should Patriots, Chiefs Players Be Trusted In Fantasy Football Lineups?

Fantasy football owners have been put in a brutal spot.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, and with that, the team’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs is now up in the air.

The NFL has postponed the game, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, to Monday or Tuesday. It’s safe to assume that is a fluid situation, though. Obviously, if more tests come back positive from either the Patriots or Chiefs, who had a practice squad QB test positive Saturday, the game could be postponed to further down the line.

How do fantasy implications come into play, you may ask? Well, despite the league hoping to play the game as part of its Week 4 slate, it’s not definite.

And that means it’s not definite Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, receivers Tyreek Hill or Mecole Hardman or running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will even take the field at Arrowhead Stadium. The same goes for Patriots receivers Julian Edelman or N’Keal Harry, as well as running backs Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead or James White. Newton, we know, will not be active as he was placed on the Patriots’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

What makes this situation so interesting, however, is the uncertainty. It’s not like a bye week where owners know they have to look else where. Heck, it’s not even like the NFL’s other Week 4 game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers. That game has been postponed since earlier in the week. This one is unknown.

Another aspect which makes this particular situation so difficult to navigate is the ceiling and potential of these players. It’s not like replacing Titans receiver A.J. Brown or even Steelers running back James Conner. This is the Super Bowl MVP we’re talking about.

Some owners may have spent their first-round pick on Mahomes, their second-rounder on Kelce while Edwards-Helaire is their RB1. It would certainly be tough to have Mahomes on the bench if the Chiefs are, in fact, on the field.

So, how should you try and navigate? Well, that’s a lot easier said than done.

First, the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons currently are scheduled for “Monday Night Football.” That means, if the league does announce Sunday or Monday morning that Patriots-Chiefs will not be played, those are the players you’d have to try and grab to replace them.

Unfortunately with those two teams, while there are many good options, we’re going to go ahead and assume most aren’t available on the waiver wire. I mean, do you know anyone who has let Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Falcons receiver Julio Jones just sit around for the past three weeks? No, obviously not.

Our advice? Plan to go without any Chiefs-Patriots this week.

If we’ve learned one thing from the Titans COVID-19 outbreak, it’s that others testing negative immediately doesn’t necessarily mean it will remain that way. Unfortunately, either the Patriots or Chiefs could have three or four positive tests come Monday when their buildings reopen.

And while it will be crushing to have Mahomes on the bench during a three-touchdown performance, chances are he won’t outscore your backup quarterback by more than your backup quarterback will outscore an empty spot in the starting lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images