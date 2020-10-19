Skip Bayless’ Video Reactions To Bucs-Packers Game Will Freak You Out

Need some high-octane nightmare fuel? Follow Skip Bayless on Instagram.

If you’re familiar with the FS1 talking head’s work, particularly his recent material, then you’re well aware of his weird obsession with the Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers debate. Bayless is pro-Brady; “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe is pro-Rodgers — it’s a tired shtick.

However, as time has progressed and Bayless has grown more and more desperate and intolerable, his behavior while portraying his Brady fanboy character has grown increasingly bizarre.

The latest step in Bayless’ descent toward madness was taken Sunday night, when the 68-year-old hopped on Instagram after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Green Bay Packers and offered this unsettling content:

Yikes, Skip. Big yikes.

Bayless’ histrionics continued Monday morning during “Undisputed.” It was hard to watch.

Take a look, if you really want to:

"Original gangsta! Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.! Original AND STILL, GANGSTA! How are you, Shannon?"



It's payback time for @RealSkipBayless and he's on one today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zQEvbC38Ab — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 19, 2020

"The undisputed GOAT Tom Brady was so much better than the man you call the greatest thrower of the football ever! If you asked Brady today: 'Hey Tom what down is it?' he'd say, 'I think Green Bay's down 38-10, how bout that?'"@RealSkipBayless 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LxdS99vIOg — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 19, 2020

"I'm gonna give Tom Brady an 'A' for yesterday because that was a masterful performance." — @RealSkipBayless



RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/HiuzN9VOBD — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 19, 2020

.@ShannonSharpe on the Bucs win over the Packers:



"The reason the Packers lost this game was because Aaron Rodgers did not play well. When you throw a pick six on the road that usually gets you in trouble. The Bucs defense played well & made that offense look pedestrian." pic.twitter.com/sGaJ3otBSQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 19, 2020

Sigh.

Remember when opining on Tiago Splitter was the weirdest thing this guy would do?

