Skip Bayless’ Video Reactions To Bucs-Packers Game Will Freak You Out

These are just plain scary

Need some high-octane nightmare fuel? Follow Skip Bayless on Instagram.

If you’re familiar with the FS1 talking head’s work, particularly his recent material, then you’re well aware of his weird obsession with the Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers debate. Bayless is pro-Brady; “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe is pro-Rodgers — it’s a tired shtick.

However, as time has progressed and Bayless has grown more and more desperate and intolerable, his behavior while portraying his Brady fanboy character has grown increasingly bizarre.

The latest step in Bayless’ descent toward madness was taken Sunday night, when the 68-year-old hopped on Instagram after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Green Bay Packers and offered this unsettling content:

View this post on Instagram

All you need to know …

A post shared by Skip Bayless (@skipbayless) on

Yikes, Skip. Big yikes.

Bayless’ histrionics continued Monday morning during “Undisputed.” It was hard to watch.

Take a look, if you really want to:

Sigh.

Remember when opining on Tiago Splitter was the weirdest thing this guy would do?

More NFL:

What Tony Dungy Believes Patriots Need To Do After Ugly Loss To Broncos

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/SkipBayless

Related