Sports Twitter Reacts To Kim Kardashian Private Island Meme With Hilarious References

In case you aren’t keeping up with the Kardashians, the family made headlines Sunday after Kim Kardashian West posted about her 40th birthday party, in which she flew her family out to a private island to safely celebrate away from the threat of COVID-19.
Normally we wouldn’t care about this, but the wild world of Twitter had way too much fun making fun of how out of touch the family is with some hilarious sports references that were impossible for us to ignore.
The meme really took on a life of its own.
For starters, social media quickly spotted a few NBA stars in the background of the photos.
Yeah, it makes sense that Cleveland Cavaliers’ big man Tristan Thompson was in attendance given his on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian, but seeing Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker accidentally photo bombing a few was more of a surprise.
Booker couldn’t bring Kylie Jenner into the NBA Bubble, but at least she got to bring him to the Kardashian quarantine.
Now, the fun part.
Here are some of our favorite takes on the meme from the sports world:
Keep ’em coming, Twitter.