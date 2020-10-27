Sports Twitter Reacts To Kim Kardashian Private Island Meme With Hilarious References

In case you aren’t keeping up with the Kardashians, the family made headlines Sunday after Kim Kardashian West posted about her 40th birthday party, in which she flew her family out to a private island to safely celebrate away from the threat of COVID-19.

Normally we wouldn’t care about this, but the wild world of Twitter had way too much fun making fun of how out of touch the family is with some hilarious sports references that were impossible for us to ignore.

The meme really took on a life of its own.

For starters, social media quickly spotted a few NBA stars in the background of the photos.

Yeah, it makes sense that Cleveland Cavaliers’ big man Tristan Thompson was in attendance given his on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian, but seeing Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker accidentally photo bombing a few was more of a surprise.

Booker couldn’t bring Kylie Jenner into the NBA Bubble, but at least she got to bring him to the Kardashian quarantine.

When I see Devin Booker in these pictures. https://t.co/uj2t7KrB9O pic.twitter.com/caDxX2kxNt — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) October 27, 2020

Tristan Thompson got an invite to the Kardashian birthday party 😂 just slid back in with the family like it’s nothing pic.twitter.com/uLlIqwKRBV — Clay Thompson (@TheClayThompson) October 27, 2020

Now, the fun part.

Here are some of our favorite takes on the meme from the sports world:

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/KNdycmYTCW — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I suprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/x8VGUaSrIx — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/0h9OgWLuNR — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/pCWxYkumyR — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/IQ67ufa7p2 — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/TLt5w5Tobz — Josh Coyne (@poundcoyne) October 27, 2020

Keep ’em coming, Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images