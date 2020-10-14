Stat From Braves-Dodgers NLCS Game 2 Shows How Dominant Atlanta Has Been

In case you haven’t heard, the Atlanta Braves have been really, really good during the Major League Baseball postseason.

Atlanta had yet to lose a playoff game in 2020 going into its Game 2 of the National League Championship against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And that trend (barely) continued Tuesday night when the Braves took a 2-0 series lead with an 8-7 win.

The Braves have been so dominant, in fact, that the seven runs the Dodgers amassed between the sixth and ninth innings were more than Atlanta gave up in any of its postseason games.

The Braves allowed more runs (7) in innings 6-9 tonight than they did in the first 6 1/2 games of their postseason. But they hang on and remain undefeated in these playoffs. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 14, 2020

Goodness.

The Braves look to take a pivotal 3-0 lead Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images